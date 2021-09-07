Business Break
People across the Chattahoochee Valley celebrate Labor Day

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley and all across the nation took a break from the stress and uncertainty of the ongoing changes of the pandemic and celebrated Labor Day.

At Lake Bottom Park, people traded in their work uniforms for their fun clothes. Many of the park goers said they are using the day to relax.

“In the previous years we might have taken this day for granted, but this year it’s definitely one we need, I think,” said Olivia Fortson, school teacher.

This year’s Labor Day has been filled with picnics, church fellowships, and festivals.

Fortson and her boyfriend spent their Labor Day over a romantic picnic at Lake Bottom Park in Columbus.

”Today was really the icing on the cake, being able to come and have a picnic less than a mile away from our house,” Fortson said.

Fortson and her boyfriend aren’t the only ones spending time together.

Members of River City Pentecostals also got the chance to enjoy one another this Labor Day after not being able to enjoy the holiday together last year due to COVID.

River City Pentecostals has celebrated this fellowship event for the past 16 years.

”It was kind of hard last year, not being able to do it. So, everybody is excited,” said Pastor Brandon Batten.

Having been closed off from each other because of COVID, Pastor Batten says they couldn’t go without celebrating again. Dozens of River City church members came out to be with one another.

“Even more important, today, because isolation can reek havoc on your emotions and mental health,” the pastor said.

On the other side of the Chattahoochee River, east Alabama residents played games and danced at the Seale Labor Day Fair.

Many hardworking people across the nation spent the day relaxing and taking a break from their normal routines.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

