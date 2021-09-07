RUN THE RACE: Mom of 6 Runs 200 Marathons and Has Advice For You

NEWBURGH, In. (WTVM) - After running her 200th marathon (26.2 miles), a 51-year-old mom of 6 talked about her running journey on our “Run The Race” podcast, something she’s written a book about.

We met at that the unique Hatfield McCoy Marathon in Kentucky and West Virginia, which included climbing 3600 feet of mountains/hills, a tough one for her 200th in the last 15 years. Michelle Walker of Indiana run a marathon in all 50 states and 7 continents.

One of those races was the Boston Marathon, where she ran the year the bomb went off and crossed the finish line just 20 minutes before the explosion. She tells that tragic and scary story on the podcast, along with explaining why she runs so much, and how running has changed her life and motherhood. Walker has 3 key pieces of advice for other runners you’ll want to hear.

Juggling running with life is hard enough, but this mother with 3 sons and 3 daughters also has wisdom for parents about how she does it with kids that are now ages 12-26. Marathons have also become sort of a family affair.

Walker shares stories on “Run The Race” about traveling the USA and world, giving us some of her favorite places and races. She tells us, faith in God is also the most important thing in her life. She opens up about how that’s connected to her family and her running, especially how she incorporates it during those last 6 miles of every marathon.

She hopes to inspire others, releasing a book in 2017 titled “If You Give a Mom a Marathon: Six Kids and a Run Around the World.” Her future goals include 5 full Ironmans this year.

