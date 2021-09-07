Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders to travel across all 50 states in 21 days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders began their 21-day trek across the U.S. on Friday, September 3.

This ride will benefit Columbus State University’s School of Nursing - Pediatric Program.

The Riders are focused on pediatric nursing because their mission is to support programs and services that benefit children. However, all nursing students at CSU will use the new simulation lab.

They will return on September 24. To donate to the Miracle Riders, click here.

Below is a gallery of the Riders’ trip so far:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.