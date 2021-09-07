Scott’s Miracle Riders: Day 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over a dozen men from the Chattahoochee Valley are riding motorcycles across the country in an effort to raise money for the pediatric nursing program at Columbus State University.

It’s called Scott’s Miracle Ride. Founder Scott Ressmeyer and his crew joined us Monday evening on News Leader 9 for an update on their 21-day ride across America.

Watch the full interview above. Click here to donate to the cause.

