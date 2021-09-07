Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scott’s Miracle Riders: Day 4

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over a dozen men from the Chattahoochee Valley are riding motorcycles across the country in an effort to raise money for the pediatric nursing program at Columbus State University.

It’s called Scott’s Miracle Ride. Founder Scott Ressmeyer and his crew joined us Monday evening on News Leader 9 for an update on their 21-day ride across America.

Watch the full interview above. Click here to donate to the cause.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Death investigation underway after man dead, shooting on Colorado Street in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle at Peachtree Mall
Hwy. 280 crash in Lee County cleared
JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus reopens after crash
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

People across the Chattahoochee Valley celebrate Labor Day
farming, gardening, agriculture and people concept - happy senior couple at summer farm
CHIME IN: Show us your favorite summer memory!
Lieutenant Kyle Senette and Corporal Ryan Campbell came to the aid of a two-year-old boy after...
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors Harris Co. law enforcement officers
Columbus development brings Fetch Park with full-service bar