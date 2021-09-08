Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office; files for emergency leave
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

Local attorney breaks down charges against Muscogee Co. DA Mark Jones
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
More than 12 million people are facing new flood threats in areas already ravaged by Ida.
New flood threat for Ida-impacted areas
‘I still get nightmares’: Auburn 9/11 survivor shares story of escaping the World Trade Center
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26