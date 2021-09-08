Business Break
Auburn, Georgia make jumps in latest AP Top 25

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Associated Press has released its AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season. Both Auburn (previously unranked) and Georgia (previously #5) made considerable jumps in the rankings.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

6. Clemson Tigers (0-1)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

9. Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

10. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

12. Oregon Ducks (1-0)

13. Florida Gators (1-0)

14. USC Trojans (1-0)

15. Texas Longhorns (1-0)

16. UCLA Bruins (2-0)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)

18. Wisconsin Badgers (0-1)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

20. Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

21. Utah Utes (1-0)

22. Miami Hurricanes (0-1)

23. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

24. North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1)

25. Auburn Tigers (0-1)

