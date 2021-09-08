Auburn, Georgia make jumps in latest AP Top 25

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Associated Press has released its AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season. Both Auburn (previously unranked) and Georgia (previously #5) made considerable jumps in the rankings.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

6. Clemson Tigers (0-1)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

9. Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

10. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

12. Oregon Ducks (1-0)

13. Florida Gators (1-0)

14. USC Trojans (1-0)

15. Texas Longhorns (1-0)

16. UCLA Bruins (2-0)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)

18. Wisconsin Badgers (0-1)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

20. Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

21. Utah Utes (1-0)

22. Miami Hurricanes (0-1)

23. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

24. North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1)

25. Auburn Tigers (0-1)

