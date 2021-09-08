Auburn, Georgia make jumps in latest AP Top 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Associated Press has released its AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the college football season. Both Auburn (previously unranked) and Georgia (previously #5) made considerable jumps in the rankings.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)
2. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)
4. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)
5. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)
6. Clemson Tigers (0-1)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)
9. Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)
10. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)
12. Oregon Ducks (1-0)
13. Florida Gators (1-0)
14. USC Trojans (1-0)
15. Texas Longhorns (1-0)
16. UCLA Bruins (2-0)
17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)
18. Wisconsin Badgers (0-1)
19. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)
20. Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)
21. Utah Utes (1-0)
22. Miami Hurricanes (0-1)
23. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)
24. North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1)
25. Auburn Tigers (0-1)
