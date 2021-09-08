Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co.

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County is the least vaccinated county in the state of Alabama, but tomorrow those looking to get the COVID vaccine will get the opportunity.

Jones Drugs will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jones Drugs is located on Crosswinds Drive and inside Renfroe’s Market in Phenix city.

For more information on the clinic, please call 334-500-4695.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office; files for emergency leave
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

Hamilton dental office to host 3rd annual “Helping Heroes Smile” event
Local nonprofit organization to hold ‘10 Days of Awe’ prayer event
Local nonprofit organization to hold ‘10 Days of Awe’ prayer event
Rep. Drew Ferguson to host job fair in LaGrange
Police lights
ALL CLEAR: Opelika High School evacuates due to bomb threat