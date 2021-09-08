COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County is the least vaccinated county in the state of Alabama, but tomorrow those looking to get the COVID vaccine will get the opportunity.

Jones Drugs will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jones Drugs is located on Crosswinds Drive and inside Renfroe’s Market in Phenix city.

For more information on the clinic, please call 334-500-4695.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.