Drier Air on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tropical system in the Gulf - which should become a tropical depression soon - is helping to enhance the coverage of rain and storms across the area on this Wednesday afternoon. As it passes us by to the south and east, drier air will start to filter in going into Thursday and Friday, lasting through the weekend. This will mean a lot of sunshine on the way through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s - with some spots finding the lower 90s - and lows in the low to mid 60s. Some of the normally colder spots will make it into the 50s on Friday and Saturday mornings! Rain chances will be near zero, and that looks to also be the case heading into the first part of next week. Our next chances for rain appear to be by the end of next week with a return of the higher humidity values too.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.