East Alabama hospital reports 10 COVID deaths since Sunday

East Alabama Health in Lee County has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths since Sunday and most of the patients it's treating for the virus, including those in its ICU, are unvaccinated.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama hospital has reported a decline in the number of patients it’s treating for COVID-19 after hitting an all-time high of 93 on Saturday, but there’s no celebration happening.

“While that may appear to be good news at first, the fact is that we have recorded 10 COVID deaths since Sunday,” said John Atkinson, a spokesperson for East Alabama Health, formerly known as East Alabama Medical Center, or EAMC, located in Opelika. Among those deaths were two patients under the age of 45. Neither was vaccinated.

East Alabama Health COVID-19 data for Sept. 8, 2021.(Source: East Alabama Health)

For those still fighting the virus, there’s more unsettling news. Atkinson said the hospital is still using 23 ventilators “meaning that other COVID patients declined during that same time and needed to be placed on ventilators. That’s a very sad, difficult cycle that is not good for anyone.”

Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has been climbing, but remains mired near the bottom when compared to the rest of the nation.

Atkinson noted that while the average age of a vaccinated COVID patient at East Alabama Health is 64.5 years, that average drops by nearly a decade to 55.5 years for those who have not taken steps to get a vaccine.

East Alabama Health COVID-19 data for Sept. 8, 2021.(Source: East Alabama Health)

The overwhelming number of patients being treated at the hospital - 66 of 81 - are among the unvaccinated, and Atkinson pointed out that “the same disparity holds true in the ICU where 19 of the 24 COVID patients being cared for had not been vaccinated.”

“As mentioned in prior reports, this peak is finding younger people requiring hospitalization, and many of them are unvaccinated,” Atkinson explained. “We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated. In some cases, it’s only a matter of whether you require hospitalization. In other cases, it’s truly a matter of life and death.”

