Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Brunswick district attorney has been arrested on charges related to the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Jackie Johnson, 49, was booked into the Glynn County Jail on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8. She was released on bond that same day, according to jail records. Johnson was released under her own recognizance under a $10,000 bond.

Johnson had been indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

According to the indictment, Johnson “violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.”

According to court filings, one of the first phone calls Greg McMichael made after the shooting of Arbery was to Johnson.

The indictment also states that Johnson hindered two Glynn County Police Department officers by directing that Travis McMichael was not placed under arrest on the day Arbery was shot and killed.

The case will be prosecuted by Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr.

The attorney for the Ahmad Arbery family, Lee Merrit, said “This historic decision by the grand jury in South Georgia at the behest of the Attorney General Carr, we hope will send ripple effects throughout the legal community. Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was a tipping point in this nation for addressing the issue of not only violence and racism, but systemic racism.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.