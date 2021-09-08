Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life prison sentence of a Fitzgerald gang member who took part in the January 2016 murder of a Georgia Lottery jackpot winner. according to the state’s highest court.

Nathaniel Baker was one of several co-defendants who were affiliated with the “G-Shine Bloods” and indicted for violent crimes in connection with the death of Craigory Burch, Jr.

The court said the gang targeted Burch because he had won a $400,000 lottery prize. The Supreme Court in November 2019 upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of co-defendant Wayan Malik Jordan. Another co-defendant, Dabrentise Coki Overstreet, has a pending murder conviction appeal before the high court.

Baker, who was indicted on more than a dozen charges, was tried alone in January 2017. Evidence presented at trial indicated Baker, along with Overstreet and Jordan, burst through the front door of Burch’s home and killed him in an effort to steal his money, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.

