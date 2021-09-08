Business Break
Hamilton dental office to host 3rd annual “Helping Heroes Smile” event

(WDBJ7)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Hamilton Family Dentistry is hosting its third annual “Helping Heroes Smile” event. 

This Saturday, the organization will provide free dental service to first responders, active military members, and veterans. The event will take place at 222 Chambless Lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Officials say it will be an inspiring and uplifting event to honor those who serve our communities. All who qualify are encouraged to attend.

