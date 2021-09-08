Hamilton dental office to host 3rd annual “Helping Heroes Smile” event

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Hamilton Family Dentistry is hosting its third annual “Helping Heroes Smile” event.

This Saturday, the organization will provide free dental service to first responders, active military members, and veterans. The event will take place at 222 Chambless Lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Officials say it will be an inspiring and uplifting event to honor those who serve our communities. All who qualify are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.