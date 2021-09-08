Business Break
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail

Mark Jones
Mark Jones(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More legal troubles for Columbus’ District Attorney Mark Jones. Jones is speaking to the media tonight after being released from jail on bond late this evening.

A 9-count indictment accuses Jones of two counts of bribery, alleging that he offered to pay $1000 to his Assistant DA’s for a murder conviction. Jones surrendered to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. this afternoon and was then transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Other charges include:

  • 2 counts of influencing witnesses
  • 2 counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer
  • 1 count of attempted subornation of perjury.

Jones denies all of the allegations and says his office will continue operations as normal.

“I did not do what they say I did. I’ve never taken a bribe, never tried to influence a witness. I’ve never tried to get someone to testify untruthfully,” said DA Mark Jones. “So i feel like I’ve fought so hard for this city. I’ve gotten convictions on cases that matter, and I feel like we’ve been responsive to the community.”

This case is separate from another recent indictment where Jones is accused of damaging government property.

His campaign video showed cars doing doughnuts in the Civic Center parking lot leaving tire marks. A judge denied Jones’ request to have those charges dropped. That trial starts September 13th.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

