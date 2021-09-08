John B. Amos Cancer Center to host free men’s prostate cancer screening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The John B. Amos Cancer Center is hosting a free prostate cancer screening event in observance of prostate cancer awareness month.

The screening takes place September 11, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the John B. Amos Cancer Center located at 1831 5th Avenue in Columbus.

The screening is available for men between ages 40 and 69. Men with family history of prostate cancer and African Americans are considered high risk and should start screening at age 40.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men behind lung cancer.

For more information, call 706-321-6603.

