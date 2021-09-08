LaGrange convenience store robbed at gunpoint

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at AK Food Mart on Whitesville Street.

The victim told police a suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

