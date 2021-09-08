Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at AK Food Mart on Whitesville Street.

The victim told police a suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

The LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

New COVID testing center opens in Americus
EAMC finding ways to adjust to staff shortage and lack of ICU beds
EAMC finding ways to adjust to staff shortage and lack of ICU beds
Emergency crews respond to fire on Colorado St. in Columbus
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail