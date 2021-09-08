Business Break
Local nonprofit organization to hold ‘10 Days of Awe’ prayer event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With crisis after crisis happening in our nation and world these days, some are turning to a higher power.

Columbus-based non-profit ministry Take The City is doing what they’re calling “10 Days of Awe” at its 2nd Avenue headquarters.

Their House of Prayer is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. all week. Then they’ll move it outdoors, this Friday afternoon, for 50 straight hours of worship and prayer.

The plan today and this weekend is live music while praying for the Fountain City and the US, as people are suffering from the COVID pandemic, drug addiction, crime, and more.

“My main desirer for anybody who attend these ten days is to walk away closer to Jesus that’s the main thang, I just want people to walk away feeling like they know God a little more, and Jesus,” said Brandon McKenzie, Harvest House of Prayer Coordinator.

He says the goal is “to unite believers across the area to pray together for revival in our city.”

McKenzie is also leading Tent America Columbus, an event happening in cities nationwide. It will start Friday at 4 p.m. and end on Sunday at 6 p.m. just outside Take The City at 2910 2nd Avenue.

