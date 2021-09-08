Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week

Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is opening in Columbus this week - and we’ve been waiting for this one.

Mizu Ramen Bar by Wasabi officially has a grand opening date - Thursday, September 9. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page about the grand opening.

For those who aren’t huge fans of ramen, the menu consists of appetizers, salads and rice bowls.

Mizu Ramen is located at 6073 Veterans Parkway.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

LaGrange convenience store robbed at gunpoint
New COVID testing center opens in Americus
EAMC finding ways to adjust to staff shortage and lack of ICU beds
EAMC finding ways to adjust to staff shortage and lack of ICU beds
Emergency crews respond to fire on Colorado St. in Columbus