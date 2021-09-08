Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is opening in Columbus this week - and we’ve been waiting for this one.

Mizu Ramen Bar by Wasabi officially has a grand opening date - Thursday, September 9. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page about the grand opening.

We have officially concluded the inspection phase of the process and are proud to announce that we will be opening our doors on Thursday, September 9th! We would like you thank all of you for your patience with us in regards to our opening date. We truly cherish how strongly you all have anticipated this grand opening and how patient you’ve been with us during the process.

For those who aren’t huge fans of ramen, the menu consists of appetizers, salads and rice bowls.

Mizu Ramen is located at 6073 Veterans Parkway.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.