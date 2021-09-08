Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is opening in Columbus this week - and we’ve been waiting for this one.
Mizu Ramen Bar by Wasabi officially has a grand opening date - Thursday, September 9. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The restaurant posted on their Facebook page about the grand opening.
For those who aren’t huge fans of ramen, the menu consists of appetizers, salads and rice bowls.
Mizu Ramen is located at 6073 Veterans Parkway.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.