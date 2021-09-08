Business Break
More Storms Before the Cold Front Arrives

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A surge of tropical moisture will move into the Southeast today as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico lifts toward the Florida Panhandle. The stalled-out front hanging out over our area will also serve as a focal point for this incoming moisture, bringing an increase in rain coverage this afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies will at least keep temperatures down in the 80s, but the humidity will still be running high.

Any rain will come to an end by Thursday morning, and though we’ll see some lingering clouds, tomorrow will transition us toward a nice end to the week! A cold front moves into the Chattahoochee Valley by Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 60s for Friday and Saturday morning. Plus, a refreshing dose of drier air will settle in behind the front, ushering in more sunshine and putting rain chances next to none through the weekend. Next week’s forecast looks fairly seasonable for September: highs near 90, a little bit more humid, and a few hit-or-miss storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

