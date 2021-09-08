New COVID testing center opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new COVID testing center is now open in Americus.

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has partnered with Mako Medical for a drive-through COVID-19 testing service.

The center is located at the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center on Adderton Street. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who needs to get tested is asked to preregister or register onsite. You’ll just need to provide a copy of your ID.

Site attendants will ask for additional information including your phone number and email address so they can reach you with results.

