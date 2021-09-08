Business Break
New COVID testing center opens in Americus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new COVID testing center is now open in Americus.

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has partnered with Mako Medical for a drive-through COVID-19 testing service.

The center is located at the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center on Adderton Street. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who needs to get tested is asked to preregister or register onsite. You’ll just need to provide a copy of your ID.

Site attendants will ask for additional information including your phone number and email address so they can reach you with results.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

