Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika High School evacuates due to bomb threat

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School has evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to the Opelika Police Department, parents can pick up their children at the front area of Southern Union. In order to be picked up, students will need an administrator and their ID.

An administrator must bring your child to the car.

Opelika police are asking that the public avoids the area.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office
Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights.
Man dead after shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 50th homicide in 2021
36-year-old Emanuel Mennefield was shot overnight on Colorado Street.
‘My brother was not a fighter’: Family remembers Columbus shooting victim
CPD investigating another Monday night shooting

Latest News

Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
LaGrange convenience store robbed at gunpoint