Opelika High School evacuates due to bomb threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School has evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to the Opelika Police Department, parents can pick up their children at the front area of Southern Union. In order to be picked up, students will need an administrator and their ID.

An administrator must bring your child to the car.

Opelika police are asking that the public avoids the area.

