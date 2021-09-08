Business Break
Phoebe doctor talks available COVID treatment options

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local doctors are optimistic when it comes to treatments for COVID-19. One treatment in particular that’s showing promise is monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. James Black, Medical Director for Emergency Services at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier via Zoom on News Leader 9 at 6:00 Tuesday evening to discuss COVID-19 treatment options that are available.

