Rep. Drew Ferguson to host job fair in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson is hosting a job fair for Georgians tomorrow.

The job fair will take place at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange. Over 50 employers will be in attendance looking to fill hundreds of positions.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and dress for success as interviews make take place on the spot.

