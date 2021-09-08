WTVM Editorial 9/8/21: A New Miracle Ride

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the many signs things are returning to some semblance of normal is seeing the wonderful charity work of Scott Ressmeyer and his Miracle Riders happening once again.

COVID threw them off their famous motorcycles in 2020, but now they’ve regrouped and they’re headed out on another fundraising ride, and for the first time, they’ll ride in all 50 states, yes Alaska and Hawaii included!

The group pays their own way on the cross country tour, so that every dollar they raise goes to the cause they champion.

And this year, that cause is the Columbus State University’s School of Nursing.

There is no more important career than nursing right now and CSU is stepping up to provide world class nursing education.

The riders want to raise enough money to fund a unique Pediatric Nursing Simulation lab, a state of the art learning facility that will teach tomorrow’s nurses how to care for seriously ill babies.

Part of what the School of Nursing needs to make that happen are pediatric simulation mannequins. Those complicated and very life-like models are expensive.

But Scott’s Miracle Riders are committed to the long road ahead of them. Now they just need your commitment to pitch in a few dollars.

If you’d like to donate, click HERE.

We’ll be covering the Miracle riders over the next 21 days and bring you exclusive live news reports as they hit every state in the country.

We know that your donations will be all the reason they need to have a safe and successful ride.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.