Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses