The Columbus Airport, Columbus Department of Health to provide free COVID vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport Commission and the Columbus Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The vaccination event will be at the Columbus Airport inside the main terminal from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Columbus Health Department will be providing Pfizer and Jansen (J&J) vaccines.

All unvaccinated persons may walk-in with no appointments needed. Masks are required by the CDC.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who recently tested positive for COVID-19, may not enter the terminal building.

The Columbus Airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Road.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.