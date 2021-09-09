Business Break
The Columbus Airport, Columbus Department of Health to provide free COVID vaccines

The Columbus Airport Commission and the Columbus Department of Health will provide free...
The Columbus Airport Commission and the Columbus Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Sept. 14.(WHSV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport Commission and the Columbus Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The vaccination event will be at the Columbus Airport inside the main terminal from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Columbus Health Department will be providing Pfizer and Jansen (J&J) vaccines.

All unvaccinated persons may walk-in with no appointments needed. Masks are required by the CDC.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who recently tested positive for COVID-19, may not enter the terminal building.

The Columbus Airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Road.

