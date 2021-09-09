The Columbus Airport, Columbus Department of Health to provide free COVID vaccines
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport Commission and the Columbus Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The vaccination event will be at the Columbus Airport inside the main terminal from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
The Columbus Health Department will be providing Pfizer and Jansen (J&J) vaccines.
All unvaccinated persons may walk-in with no appointments needed. Masks are required by the CDC.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who recently tested positive for COVID-19, may not enter the terminal building.
The Columbus Airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Road.
