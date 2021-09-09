Business Break
Crash shuts down I-185 at Macon Rd. in Columbus

(Aaron Lee / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major crash has blocked northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 185 at Macon Road in Columbus.

Emergency crews, including the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, are on scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

Our crew reports bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online. We’ll provide updates as they become available.

