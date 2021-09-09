Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drier Air Settles In; Beautiful Through Early Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As what’s left of Tropical Storm Mindy moves out, a ‘cold’ front will continue to push in, bringing in drier air to the area for Friday and the weekend. This will be most noticeable with our morning lows with low to mid 60s in the forecast through the weekend, and there will be the potential for some of the normally colder spots to get in the 50s. We will see a few clouds along the way, but rain chances will be near zero through Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday of next week, humidity values will increase and highs will climb back to the lower 90s for most. Our next chances for rain look to move in by the middle or end of next week, but even then, we’re not talking about a washout - just more of those widely scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Here Comes Our Next Fall Front!
Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Drier Air on the Way