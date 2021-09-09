Drier Air Settles In; Beautiful Through Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As what’s left of Tropical Storm Mindy moves out, a ‘cold’ front will continue to push in, bringing in drier air to the area for Friday and the weekend. This will be most noticeable with our morning lows with low to mid 60s in the forecast through the weekend, and there will be the potential for some of the normally colder spots to get in the 50s. We will see a few clouds along the way, but rain chances will be near zero through Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday of next week, humidity values will increase and highs will climb back to the lower 90s for most. Our next chances for rain look to move in by the middle or end of next week, but even then, we’re not talking about a washout - just more of those widely scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening.

