Fatal crash leaves all lanes blocked at Victory Dr. near Marathon Dr. in Columbus
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal crash on Highway 520 (Victory Drive) westbound at Marathon Drive has left all lanes blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Officials say the estimated time of clearance is 1 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
