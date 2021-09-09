Fatal crash leaves all lanes blocked at Victory Dr. near Marathon Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal crash on Highway 520 (Victory Drive) westbound at Marathon Drive has left all lanes blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials say the estimated time of clearance is 1 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.