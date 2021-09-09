Goodwill Southern Rivers holds job fair at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers held a multi-vendor job fair on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Over 30 vendors were onsite ready to hire individuals that are ready to work. A few of the vendors seeking new employees included Hot Topic, Victoria’s Secret, and Macy’s.

The job fair ran from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“There are jobs everywhere. Opportunities with lots of employers. And we’re finding ourselves in the position where we want to bring the jobs where the people are,” said Goodwill Southern Centers Career Center Manager, Denise Eckley. “And today in particular we’re at the mall helping tenants here in the mall. There’s 30 vendors down the hallway - Hot Topic, Cinnabon, Victoria’s Secret, Macy’s - they’re all here and they’re all here because they need individuals to be effective at their business.”

Their next hiring event will be Friday, Sept. 10, at Path-Tec from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.