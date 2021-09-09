Here Comes Our Next Fall Front!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite Tropical Depression Mindy close by, rain is coming to an for Thursday as our next cold front makes its way across Georgia and Alabama this morning. We’ll still see some lingering clouds at times today, but more sunshine will break through as well. Winds will also pick up behind the front, so expect breezy conditions by the afternoon hours. Drier air will settle in for the next several days, keeping rain chances out of the forecast until likely the middle of next week. With the more pleasant air mass in place, mornings will be comfortable and fall-like, with Friday and Saturday looking the coolest in the low to mid 60s – with 50s not of the question in our typically cooler spots. Plenty of sunshine will be around through the weekend, but eventually a few more clouds will move back in next week as more moisture returns the Southeast. Highs will be back in the low 90s early next week too, and then eventually hit-or-miss storms return by the middle of next week.

