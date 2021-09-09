Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Here Comes Our Next Fall Front!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite Tropical Depression Mindy close by, rain is coming to an for Thursday as our next cold front makes its way across Georgia and Alabama this morning. We’ll still see some lingering clouds at times today, but more sunshine will break through as well. Winds will also pick up behind the front, so expect breezy conditions by the afternoon hours. Drier air will settle in for the next several days, keeping rain chances out of the forecast until likely the middle of next week. With the more pleasant air mass in place, mornings will be comfortable and fall-like, with Friday and Saturday looking the coolest in the low to mid 60s – with 50s not of the question in our typically cooler spots. Plenty of sunshine will be around through the weekend, but eventually a few more clouds will move back in next week as more moisture returns the Southeast. Highs will be back in the low 90s early next week too, and then eventually hit-or-miss storms return by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
District Attorney Mark Jones indicted on several felony counts of misconduct while in office; files for emergency leave
Police lights
ALL CLEAR: Opelika High School evacuates due to bomb threat

Latest News

Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Drier Air on the Way
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
More Storms Before the Cold Front Arrives