Local veteran firefighter remembers 9/11

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Close to 350 firefighters died from the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center.

It was shock and disbelief and really hit home for members of Columbus Fire and EMS, like Battalion Chief Mark Burnett, who’s been a firefighter the last 36 years.

On that tragic day, 20 years ago, Chief Burnett prayed for his fellow first responders. He says he was angry but also full of pride, seeing his brothers and sisters running to the building while others rushed out.

“That day was a day that you seen really the heart of what a firefighter, paramedic, EMT, police officer really is, it’s about taking care and saving other people, with disregard of your own. It was a wrenching day for sure,” said Battalion Chief Mark Burnett, Columbus Fire & EMS

Some current firefighters he works with were not even born when 9/11 happened. Chief Burnett remembers seeing off-duty New York City firefighters grabbing their gear, running to the scene, many losing their lives.

