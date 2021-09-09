Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rapids announce coaches for inaugural season

Rapids announce coaches for inaugural season
Rapids announce coaches for inaugural season(Dave Platta / WTVM)
By Dave Platta
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Rapids as an organization is very aptly named. Just three weeks after announcing that profession indoor soccer is returning to the Civic Center this winter, the team took the next step.

Thursday morning the Rapids announced head coaches as well as an addition to the ownership group.

Glenwood boys soccer coach Eddie Miranda will run the men’s team, Miguel Galindo, who recently joined the CSU Lady Cougars as a volunteer assistant, will coach the women’s team, and local businessman Randall Bruegge has bought into the franchise. All three say they’re excited about the possibilities.

“The chance to lead this team, to establish a group here in Columbus, a men’s program and a women’s program. Being affiliated with a men’s program it’s, ‘Wow, here we are. Let’s make a statement. You know, let’s win, let’s get results. Let’s enjoy it.”)

“These are opportunities that you don’t let go by,” Miranda said. “The chance to lead this team, to establish a group here in Columbus, a men’s program and a women’s program. Being affiliated with a men’s program it’s, ‘Wow, here we are. Let’s make a statement. You know, let’s win, let’s get results. Let’s enjoy it.’”

“I’m excited to be part of the blueprint for this women’s game,” said Galindo. “The same mindset I have for coaching youth – dreams and aspirations – same thing here. Giving them a platform to say, ‘Hey, I’m a pro player. I’ve achieved my dream.’ That’s what excites me.”

Bruegge, a native of Cincinnati, is a lifelong soccer fan that likes the idea of local buy-in both on the field and in the stands.

“I think it’s phenomenal, and for the youth especially, to grow up looking up to players from this city that they grew up and played for to have Columbus Rapids on their uniform. I think it’s going to be exceptional.”

The Columbus Rapids and the National Indoor Soccer League will begin the inaugural season of play in December, with a schedule to be announced shortly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash

Latest News

FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
Auburn, Georgia make jumps in latest AP Top 25
The Auburn Tigers took on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Auburn takes down Akron 60-10 in first game of the Bryan Harsin era
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 3