Rapids announce coaches for inaugural season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Rapids as an organization is very aptly named. Just three weeks after announcing that profession indoor soccer is returning to the Civic Center this winter, the team took the next step.

Thursday morning the Rapids announced head coaches as well as an addition to the ownership group.

Glenwood boys soccer coach Eddie Miranda will run the men’s team, Miguel Galindo, who recently joined the CSU Lady Cougars as a volunteer assistant, will coach the women’s team, and local businessman Randall Bruegge has bought into the franchise. All three say they’re excited about the possibilities.

“The chance to lead this team, to establish a group here in Columbus, a men’s program and a women’s program. Being affiliated with a men’s program it’s, ‘Wow, here we are. Let’s make a statement. You know, let’s win, let’s get results. Let’s enjoy it.”)

“These are opportunities that you don’t let go by,” Miranda said. “The chance to lead this team, to establish a group here in Columbus, a men’s program and a women’s program. Being affiliated with a men’s program it’s, ‘Wow, here we are. Let’s make a statement. You know, let’s win, let’s get results. Let’s enjoy it.’”

“I’m excited to be part of the blueprint for this women’s game,” said Galindo. “The same mindset I have for coaching youth – dreams and aspirations – same thing here. Giving them a platform to say, ‘Hey, I’m a pro player. I’ve achieved my dream.’ That’s what excites me.”

Bruegge, a native of Cincinnati, is a lifelong soccer fan that likes the idea of local buy-in both on the field and in the stands.

“I think it’s phenomenal, and for the youth especially, to grow up looking up to players from this city that they grew up and played for to have Columbus Rapids on their uniform. I think it’s going to be exceptional.”

The Columbus Rapids and the National Indoor Soccer League will begin the inaugural season of play in December, with a schedule to be announced shortly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.