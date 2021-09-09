Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rep. Sanford Bishop reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reflected on what it was like to be on Capitol Hill on the...
Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reflected on what it was like to be on Capitol Hill on the somber day of September 11, 2001.(WLOX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reflected on what it was like to be on Capitol Hill on the somber day of September 11, 2001.

Rep. Bishop talks about evacuating the U.S. Capitol and shares his thoughts on where the country is today compared to that moment in history. He also talks about the sacrifices on members of the military, their families and the cost of war on the country.

He talks about the ongoing national security threats and thorny public policy debates surrounding these issues.

Saturday will be 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the attempted attack on either the U.S. Capitol or the White House. Instead Flight 93 was diverted and crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

Below is the interview with Rep. Sanford Bishop:

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County Jail
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

Goodwill Southern Rivers holds job fair at Peachtree Mall
Goodwill Southern Rivers holds job fair at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Rep. Sanford Bishop reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Rep. Sanford Bishop
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash