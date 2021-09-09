Business Break
Scott’s Miracle Ride: Day 7

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott’s Miracle Riders continue their cross-country ride in an effort to raise money for the pediatric nursing program at Columbus State University.

Founder, Scott Ressmeyer, and his crew joined us Thursday evening on News Leader 9 for an update on the 1st week of their 21-day ride across America.

Watch the full interview above. Click here to donate to the cause.

