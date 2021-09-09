Business Break
Several roads in Phenix City to temporarily close for repair
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple roads in Phenix City will be temporary closed on Friday.

On September 10, near the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue there will be partial lane closures to patch the road. There will be additional closures on 7th Avenue and on the 1000 Block of South Railroad Street.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and should adjust travel times accordingly.

If you have any questions, call the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

Below are attached maps of the road closures:

4th Ave Closure Map
4th Ave Closure Map(Source: Google Earth)
7th Avenue Closure Map
7th Avenue Closure Map(Source: Google Earth)
South Railroad St. Closure Map
South Railroad St. Closure Map(Source: Google Earth)

