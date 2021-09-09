St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host career expo next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting a career expo next week.

The event is set to take place September 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. and September 17 from 1 - 5 p.m. Positions are needed to be filled at the main hospital campus, Bradley Center, River Road OBGYN, Columbus Clinic and other locations.

Area health care professionals can receive on-site interviews during the event, with sign-on bonuses available for key positions.

On-site interviews will take place for the following positions:

RN (ER, ICU, Med/Surg, CVICU, Cath Lab)

LPN

Monitor Tech

Surgical Tech

Scrub Tech

Cert Med Assistant

Respiratory Therapist

Controller

Phlebotomist

Mental Health Tech

Patient Access Rep

Mammography Tech

Multi Care Tech

Pharmacy Tech

Physical Therapist

Occupational Therapist

Rehab Aide

Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place and all participants should wear a mask.

The career expo is located at the Butler Pavilion Auditorium located at 2122 Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

For more information, click HERE.

