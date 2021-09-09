St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host career expo next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting a career expo next week.
The event is set to take place September 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. and September 17 from 1 - 5 p.m. Positions are needed to be filled at the main hospital campus, Bradley Center, River Road OBGYN, Columbus Clinic and other locations.
Area health care professionals can receive on-site interviews during the event, with sign-on bonuses available for key positions.
On-site interviews will take place for the following positions:
- RN (ER, ICU, Med/Surg, CVICU, Cath Lab)
- LPN
- Monitor Tech
- Surgical Tech
- Scrub Tech
- Cert Med Assistant
- Respiratory Therapist
- Controller
- Phlebotomist
- Mental Health Tech
- Patient Access Rep
- Mammography Tech
- Multi Care Tech
- Pharmacy Tech
- Physical Therapist
- Occupational Therapist
- Rehab Aide
Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place and all participants should wear a mask.
The career expo is located at the Butler Pavilion Auditorium located at 2122 Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
