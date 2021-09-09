St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to host career expo next week

Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting a career expo next week.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting a career expo next week.

The event is set to take place September 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. and September 17 from 1 - 5 p.m. Positions are needed to be filled at the main hospital campus, Bradley Center, River Road OBGYN, Columbus Clinic and other locations.

Area health care professionals can receive on-site interviews during the event, with sign-on bonuses available for key positions.

On-site interviews will take place for the following positions:

  • RN (ER, ICU, Med/Surg, CVICU, Cath Lab)
  • LPN
  • Monitor Tech
  • Surgical Tech
  • Scrub Tech
  • Cert Med Assistant
  • Respiratory Therapist
  • Controller
  • Phlebotomist
  • Mental Health Tech
  • Patient Access Rep
  • Mammography Tech
  • Multi Care Tech
  • Pharmacy Tech
  • Physical Therapist
  • Occupational Therapist
  • Rehab Aide

Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place and all participants should wear a mask.

The career expo is located at the Butler Pavilion Auditorium located at 2122 Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

For more information, click HERE.

