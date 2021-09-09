Stewart County Schools to go virtual for three weeks

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - After a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, one school district in our area decided not to take any chances and switched back to virtual learning for a few weeks.

On a normal day, school buses would be dropping Stewart County students off at the bus stop. However, after several students tested positive for COVID-19, the school district is returning to virtual learning.

“18 students were positive, 46 are currently quarantined,” said Stewart County Schools’ Principal Viola Fedd.

The decision to return to virtual learning for three weeks was made Friday and started Tuesday.

“It was surprising because we found out at 12 o’clock but transitioning back into it was pretty easy because we had already taught virtual last year,” said Stewart County Kindergarten Teacher, Lashondra Crimes.

Before students were sent home, each student was given a laptop and school officials sent out a bulletin stating the expectations over the next three weeks. Meals are also delivered to each home by 3 p.m. Accommodations are also being made for students without internet access.

“We’ve had to print out copies of unplugged activities,” said Crimes. “That means we print out activities and they complete those at home.”

While learning from home isn’t permanent, Fedd says the district is collecting surveys from parents about whether or not they would like their children to stay at home for the rest of the school year.

“If the board approves the survey, then we’re giving options to our parents -- the option of face to face or virtual,” said Fedd.

While some parents may be upset about the abrupt transition to virtual learning for a little bit, school officials say they had to take the necessary precautions to protect the entire school district.

“We’re doing the best thing that we can do and we’re keeping these kids safe and treating them just like they were our own,” said Crimes.

“Our heroes are our teachers and I truly mean that,” said Fedd. “They have been asked to do so many things in these last couple of years and they have just rose to the challenge very well.”

Viola Fedd says once the three weeks are up, they plan to have students return to school Monday Sept. 27.

