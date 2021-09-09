Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle stolen in Sumter County was recovered in Alabama with human remains inside, according to Sheriff Eric Byrant.

Byrant said an agency in Barbour County called him before 10 p.m. Sunday saying the vehicle was found in Eufala with human remains inside it.

The agency described the remains as “beyond recognition because it had been there for a period of time.”

The sheriff said the agency is now investigating and waiting on their forensic findings to determine the occupant in the vehicle.

In August, the stolen car was initially linked to Rodriquez Germany, an inmate that escaped the Sumter County Correctional Insitute.

German escaped Monday (Sumter Co. Sheriff)

“At this point, we still don’t have any direct evidence that the remains found in the vehicle were those of the escaped inmate nor do we have any evidence to directly relate the escaped inmate to the stolen car,” said Byrant.

He said at this point, Germany is still a fugitive.

If you see him, you’re urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

