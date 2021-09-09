Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains

Sumter County
Sumter County(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle stolen in Sumter County was recovered in Alabama with human remains inside, according to Sheriff Eric Byrant.

Byrant said an agency in Barbour County called him before 10 p.m. Sunday saying the vehicle was found in Eufala with human remains inside it.

The agency described the remains as “beyond recognition because it had been there for a period of time.”

The sheriff said the agency is now investigating and waiting on their forensic findings to determine the occupant in the vehicle.

In August, the stolen car was initially linked to Rodriquez Germany, an inmate that escaped the Sumter County Correctional Insitute.

German escaped Monday
German escaped Monday(Sumter Co. Sheriff)

“At this point, we still don’t have any direct evidence that the remains found in the vehicle were those of the escaped inmate nor do we have any evidence to directly relate the escaped inmate to the stolen car,” said Byrant.

He said at this point, Germany is still a fugitive.

If you see him, you’re urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in connection to overnight Columbus murder
Police lights
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School
Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
Mizu Ramen Bar is set to open Thursday, Sept. 9.
Mizu Ramen Bar in Columbus to hold grand opening this week
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash

Latest News

Auburn University ROTC program holds 9/11 themed competition
Auburn University ROTC program holds 9/11 themed competition
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
ALEA Sr. Trooper dies after battle with Covid-19
ALEA Senior Trooper dies of COVID-19
Scott’s Miracle Ride: Day 7
Scott’s Miracle Ride: Day 7
Harold Franklin was the first Black student to attend Auburn University.
Harold Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, dies at age 88