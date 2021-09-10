ADPH to give update on latest COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to update the public on the latest COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination efforts.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other ADPH officials will provide this update starting at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will have the update available on air, online and on our mobile apps.

Health leaders are expecting a spike in cases following the Labor Day weekend. If you have or think you have been exposed, you are encouraged to get tested.

ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said people with the delta variant have symptoms and test positive sooner than with previous strains. She said Delta shows up as early as three days after exposure, which means Labor Day holiday cases may already be happening.

ADPH reported Thursday 736,518 positive COVID-19 cases across Alabama. In the last week, 69,735 people have been tested and 15,916 positive cases have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.