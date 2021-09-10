Arrest made in deadly Samson Ave. shooting in August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest had been made in an August shooting that occurred on Samson Avenue in Columbus.

On August 15, officers responded to the 800 block of Samson Avenue and 8th Street in reference to a shooting. 20-year-old Jamel Griffin was suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.

EMS transported Griffin to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died of his injuries.

Quintavius Jones was arrested August 10 in Columbus, Georgia on a murder warrant.

Jones will have a Recorders Court Hearing on September 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Zachary Cole at 706-225-4295.

