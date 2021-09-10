Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies

Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" movies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Art Metrano, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” movies, has died.

His career spanned nearly three decades, beginning in 1961, when he appeared in the film “Rocket Attack USA.”

He got his big break in 1970, when he appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” as a stand-up comedian.

Metrano appeared in several guest roles on TV shows like “All in the Family,” “Bewitched” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

His son said he died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in suburban Miami. He was 84 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
Police lights.
Police on scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Local attorney breaks down charges against Muscogee Co. DA Mark Jones
Police lights
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K