Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast heading into Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with a rain chance near zero, dry air/low humidity in place, and highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The overnight lows will be comfortable - with many spots in the low to mid 60s waking up early in the morning hours. If you have any outdoor plans, the forecast looks great - including any college football games you might be attending! For early next week, the humidity values will start to come back a bit with highs staying in the upper 80s and lower 90s. I will bring back a low-end rain chance as the moisture content of the air goes up, but the better rain chances will likely hold off until the middle and end of next week, perhaps into next weekend with more ‘average’ summer rain and storms in our forecast, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

