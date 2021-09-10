Feelin’ Like Fall, Y’all!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold front has moved across the Southeast this morning, making for picture perfect weather as we head toward the weekend! Just like today, we expect more cool mornings for Saturday and Sunday too with temperatures falling into the 60s—if not 50s in our cooler spots! Drier air will allow for plenty of sunshine, but also still allow up to heat up into the upper 80s through Saturday. Still, at least it won’t be humid! By Sunday and Monday, afternoons will be back in the low 90s, though the morning hours should still be pleasant at least. Humidity will climb again next week as moisture returns to the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing back better rain coverage (20-40%) for Tuesday and beyond. With more clouds and a chance of showers and storms each day, highs look seasonable for most of next week in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.