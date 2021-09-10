Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Feelin’ Like Fall, Y’all!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold front has moved across the Southeast this morning, making for picture perfect weather as we head toward the weekend! Just like today, we expect more cool mornings for Saturday and Sunday too with temperatures falling into the 60s—if not 50s in our cooler spots! Drier air will allow for plenty of sunshine, but also still allow up to heat up into the upper 80s through Saturday. Still, at least it won’t be humid! By Sunday and Monday, afternoons will be back in the low 90s, though the morning hours should still be pleasant at least. Humidity will climb again next week as moisture returns to the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing back better rain coverage (20-40%) for Tuesday and beyond. With more clouds and a chance of showers and storms each day, highs look seasonable for most of next week in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Dr. in Columbus reopens after fatal crash
Police lights.
Police on scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Russell Co.
I-185 NB at Macon Rd. reopens after crash
Local attorney breaks down charges against Muscogee Co. DA Mark Jones
Police lights
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School

Latest News

Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Drier Air Settles In; Beautiful Through Early Next Week
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Here Comes Our Next Fall Front!