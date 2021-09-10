Former Ft. Benning soldier recalls experiencing 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many remember that terrible day in 2001, but perhaps no one can give a more unique perspective like our brave service members can. Locally, we look no further than Fort Benning and what former soldiers can recall from knowing that war was imminent after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Robert Chatman had just gotten to Fort Benning only months before the attacks.

“I got to Fort Benning about June of 2001 and you know just in the Army serving my day to day duty. About 9:00, I heard someone running out say we are at war,” recalled Former Sgt. Chatman. “So I’m like did I hear that correctly, you know? And we got out and we immediately had a formation and they told us what was happening and I just kind of remember Fort Benning shutting down almost.”

Robert Chatman later went on to serve in Iraq in 2003 and separated from the Army after 8 and a half years of service.

