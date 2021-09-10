Business Break
Golden Donut to honor first responders, military personnel on 9/11

A local donut shop is honoring all first responders and military personnel on Saturday,...
A local donut shop is honoring all first responders and military personnel on Saturday, September 11.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local donut shop is honoring all first responders and military personnel on Saturday, September 11.

Golden Donut is honoring all active duty police, fire, EMS, and military personnel will receive a free half dozen of original glazed donuts and a small coffee.

In a post on Facebook, Golden Donuts says:

All active members must be in uniform or show a current work ID.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

