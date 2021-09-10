Golden Donut to honor first responders, military personnel on 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local donut shop is honoring all first responders and military personnel on Saturday, September 11.

Golden Donut is honoring all active duty police, fire, EMS, and military personnel will receive a free half dozen of original glazed donuts and a small coffee.

In a post on Facebook, Golden Donuts says:

Golden Donut would like to show how thankful we are for all our first responders and military who selflessly serve others everyday. Come by anytime on Saturday, we would love to personally tell you how much we appreciate you!

All active members must be in uniform or show a current work ID.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.