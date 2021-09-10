Business Break
House of Heroes, North Columbus Rotary Club celebrate Airborne Lieutenant’s 102nd birthday

House of Heroes and the North Columbus Rotary joined together to celebrate Airborne Lieutenant Nicholas J. Margaritis’102nd birthday with a flag presentation on Thursday, August 26.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes and the North Columbus Rotary joined together to celebrate Airborne Lieutenant Nicholas J. Margaritis’102nd birthday with a flag presentation on Thursday, August 26.

Airborne Lieutenant Margaritis was drafted during World War II and was serving as an Airborne Lieutenant while stationed at Pearl Harbor. He survived the attack on December 7 and went on to serve as a member of the US Army Air Corps in the Pacific. 

Margaritis left the service and became a lawyer and practiced law until 2001. 

He retired at the age of 82.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

