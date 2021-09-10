Business Break
House of Heroes, Northside Baptist Church honor fireman on 9/11 in Columbus

Volunteers from Northside Baptist Church will paint and repair the home of a special fireman in the Fountain City.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers from Northside Baptist Church will paint and repair the home of a special fireman in the Fountain City.

59-year-old Captain Richard Horne was born in March of 1962. Before moving to Columbus, Captain Horne worked for Horton Homes in Eaton, Ga. and volunteered at the Volunteer Fire Department in Milledgeville, Ga. for five years.

Capt. Horne joined the Columbus Fire Department in July of 1992. He worked at Stations 1, 2 and 6. He retired from the Columbus Fire Department on October 31, 2020 serving over 28 years.

A flag ceremony will be held at the home on Saturday in honor of Captain and Mrs. Richard Horne.

