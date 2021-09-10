Inaugural tattoo expo happening this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend in Columbus, a large tattoo expo taking place in Uptown.

Against All Odds Tattoo is hosting the 3-day event. It kicked off today and will run through Sunday at Columbus Iron Works. The hours are for the expo are:

Friday: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

There are over 70 tattoo artists, including some local artists, who will be doing live tattooing, piercings and more.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear masks.

