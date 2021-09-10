Business Break
Inaugural tattoo expo happening this weekend in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend in Columbus, a large tattoo expo taking place in Uptown.

Against All Odds Tattoo is hosting the 3-day event. It kicked off today and will run through Sunday at Columbus Iron Works. The hours are for the expo are:

  • Friday: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

There are over 70 tattoo artists, including some local artists, who will be doing live tattooing, piercings and more.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

