LaGrange firefighters honor 9/11 with Memorial Stair Climb

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders ran more than 100 stairs during the 9/11 attacks and this year, for the 20th anniversary, the Lagrange Fire Department is inviting people in the community to come and walk those same number of stairs to honor and remember the sacrifice of those first responders who risked their lives to save others.

On 9/11 hundreds of firefighters lost their lives bravely running into burning and crashing buildings and to honor their sacrifice Lagrange Firefighters will be walking up and down 110 stairs for the third year in a row.

“To go as far as they did and to be able to help as many people as they did seems impossible,” said Daniel Gunter, LaGrange firefighter.

While this memorial stair walk is honoring the first responders who jumped into action on 9/11, it is also raising money to help fire departments in need.

“We invite everyone to come, we collect the funds for the t-shirt and registration that will be donated to the Terry Farrell Foundation,” said LaGrange Fire Chief John Brant.

The Terry Farrell Firefighter fund provides financial, medical and educational needs for firefighters across the nation.

Lagrange firefighters say they still remember 9/11, some were young still in high school and others just beginning their journey as a first responder.

“What I remember was walking down the hall between classes and usually everybody is cutting up, but it was silent,” said Sergeant Lamar Casper.

“You knew it was real because you could see the fear in all of the teacher’s eyes,” said Lt. Caleb Harrison.

What will make this walk a realistic and emotional experience for those involved is the radio sound from the day of the attack that will be playing as they walk those stairs.

“That way the participants will know exactly what happened and what’s going through their heads as the events unfold,” said Brant.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 firefighters dressed in their full gear and members of the community will walk up and down 110 stairs to pay their respects to the honorable first responders on 9/11.

