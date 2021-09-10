Local veteran reflects on being in New York on 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tomorrow, the world prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Those attacks known as the worst terror attacks in the nations history, killing hundreds and impacting millions forever.

LTC Ret. Michael Denehy joined us at the National Infantry Museum to reflect on that fateful day.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.